Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
- Launched: November 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.6%
- Dimensions: 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm (12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1119
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
701
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes