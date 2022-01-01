Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip: full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.6%
  • Dimensions: 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm (12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Go 14 Flip.
Performance
28
Gaming
13
Display
17
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
30
Case
90
NanoReview Score
31

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors White
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1119
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
701

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

