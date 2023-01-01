ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%
- Dimensions: 360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm (14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3737
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1130
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4472
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
GPU performance
0.49 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5500 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes