ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500).
Performance
64
Gaming
46
Display
47
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
65
Case
78
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8708
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1627
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9999
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

Promotion
