ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm (14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
64
Gaming
46
Display
47
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
65
Case
78
NanoReview Score
54
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8708
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1627
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9999
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes