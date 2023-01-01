ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) Launched: May 2022

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU: - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500). Performance 64 Gaming 46 Display 47 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 65 Case 78 NanoReview Score 54

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 (4P + 4E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1651 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8708 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1627 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9999 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes