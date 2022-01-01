Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
- Launched: August 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
- Dimensions: 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm (13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
86
Gaming
68
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
74
Case
76
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1800
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14502
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes