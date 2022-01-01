Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Launched: August 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%
  • Dimensions: 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm (13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602).
Performance
86
Gaming
68
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
74
Case
76
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1800
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14502

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
4. HP ENVY 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
5. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and Pro 16 (K6602)
6. Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
7. Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский