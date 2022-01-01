Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Launched: August 2022

August 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.9%

~82.9% Dimensions: 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm (13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery: - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602). Performance 86 Gaming 68 Display 35 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 74 Case 76 NanoReview Score 61

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 10 Threads 16 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1808 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11494 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1800 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14502

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes