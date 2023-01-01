ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%

~84% Dimensions: 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm (13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches)

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) configurations:
Display: 3200 x 2000 or 2560 x 1600
RAM: 16GB or 32GB
Storage: 512GB or 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023). Performance 98 Gaming 87 Display 80 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 68 NanoReview Score 77

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Opening angle 145° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 3

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz Cores 24 (8P + 16E) Threads 32 L3 Cache 36 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 2236 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 23565 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2212 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 31799 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes