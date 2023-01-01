ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%
- Dimensions: 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm (13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
87
Display
80
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
77
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|884 cm2 (137 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23565
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31799
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|FLOPS
|18.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
18.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes