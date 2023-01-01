Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023): full specs and tests

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm (13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023).
Performance
98
Gaming
87
Display
80
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
77
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23565
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31799
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz
FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
18.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
5. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
6. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
7. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
9. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
10. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Dell Alienware m16
11. ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский