Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
  • Dimensions: 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm (14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel).
Performance
79
Gaming
41
Display
49
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
79
Case
82
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm
14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10378
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14165

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

