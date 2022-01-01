Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%

~82.2% Dimensions: 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm (14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm

14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 38 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1647 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10378 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1660 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14165

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No