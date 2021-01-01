Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 S533: full specs and tests

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm (14.17" x 9.2" x 0.63")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook S15 S533.
Performance
74
Gaming
50
Display
38
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
86
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 563:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37%
Response time 33 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

