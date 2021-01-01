ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm (14.17" x 9.2" x 0.63")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the VivoBook S15 S533. Performance 74 Gaming 50 Display 38 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 67 Case 86 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 563:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 37% Response time 33 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 79.8 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB