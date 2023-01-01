Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%

~81.7% Dimensions: 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm (12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404). Performance 64 Gaming 37 Display 75 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 88 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% Side bezels 5 mm Colors Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1640 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9365 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1588 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10694 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No