Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%
- Dimensions: 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm (12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches)
Review
Performance
64
Gaming
37
Display
75
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
88
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1588
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10694
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes