Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
- Launched: November 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
- Dimensions: 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm (12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
56
Gaming
30
Display
40
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
76
Case
100
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1103:1
|sRGB color space
|98.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|Response time
|38 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|220 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2482
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2399
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|87.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes