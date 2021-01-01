Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm (12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel).
Performance
56
Gaming
30
Display
40
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
76
Case
100
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Purple
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1103:1
sRGB color space 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5%
Response time 38 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2482
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2399

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 87.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

