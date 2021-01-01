Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.1%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm (12.56" x 7.83" x 0.67")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 14 UX435.
Performance
74
Gaming
55
Display
41
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
76
Case
92
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 897:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 33 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 58 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

