Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%
  • Dimensions: 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm (13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504).
Performance
59
Gaming
36
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
92
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm
13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches
Area 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9623
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

