ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%

~82.5% Dimensions: 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm (13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502). Performance 83 Gaming 56 Display 79 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 79 Case 80 NanoReview Score 72

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% Side bezels 4.9 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 / 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1662 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10638 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1723 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14746

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 40 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes