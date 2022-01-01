ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
- Dimensions: 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm (13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
83
Gaming
56
Display
79
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
72
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|813 cm2 (126.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10638
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1723
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14746
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes