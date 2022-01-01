Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502): full specs and tests

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
  • Dimensions: 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm (13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches)
CPU:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502).
Performance
83
Gaming
56
Display
79
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
80
NanoReview Score
72
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.02 x 0.74 inches
Area 813 cm2 (126.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5%
Side bezels 4.9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 / 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10638
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1723
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14746

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

