ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%

~83.3% Dimensions: 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm (13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602). Performance 91 Gaming 78 Display 75 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 79 Case 73 NanoReview Score 77

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 42 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1805 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12589 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1814 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17262

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes