ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.3%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm (13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602).
Performance
91
Gaming
78
Display
75
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
73
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 42 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12589
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17262

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

