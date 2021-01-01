Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Launched: May 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.5%
- Dimensions: 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm (14.19" x 10.87" x 0.81")
Case
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes