Dell Alienware m15 R5 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.1%

~69.1% Dimensions: 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm (14.02" x 10.73" x 0.47-0.76")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R5. Performance 96 Gaming 76 Display 55 Battery Life 88 Connectivity 71 Case 81 NanoReview Score 75

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R5

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 240 W

Sound Speakers 2.2 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1426 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7324

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB