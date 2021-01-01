Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m15 R5

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.1%
  • Dimensions: 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm (14.02" x 10.73" x 0.47-0.76")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R5.
Performance
96
Gaming
76
Display
55
Battery Life
88
Connectivity
71
Case
81
NanoReview Score
75

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7324

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

