Dell Alienware m17 R3 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%

~70.1% Dimensions: 399.8 x 294.2 x 22 mm (15.74" x 11.58" x 0.87")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU: - Radeon RX 5500M GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 4096GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m17 R3. Performance 84 Gaming 88 Display 51 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 62 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m17 R3

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) Height 294.2 mm (11.58 inches) Thickness 22 mm (0.87 inches) Area 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% Side bezels 8.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 9 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 Power 2x5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 USB-A 3x USB 3.1 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1203 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5599 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 484 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2732

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) Shading units 1408 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2