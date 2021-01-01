Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R3: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m17 R3

Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%
  • Dimensions: 399.8 x 294.2 x 22 mm (15.74" x 11.58" x 0.87")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m17 R3.
Performance
84
Gaming
88
Display
51
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
62
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m17 R3

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1%
Side bezels 8.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 9 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2
Power 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 1408
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

Comments

