Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~70%
- Dimensions: 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm (15.74" x 11.6" x 0.67-0.87")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
95
Gaming
100
Display
51
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
69
Case
73
NanoReview Score
78
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70%
|Side bezels
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|NVMe
|Yes