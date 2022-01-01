Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R2: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware x15 R2

Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.3%
  • Dimensions: 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm (14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x15 R2.
Performance
90
Gaming
75
Display
51
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Case
80
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 19 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11706
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17986

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or x15 R1
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
3. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
4. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or MSI Vector GP66
5. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or x17 R2

Comments

EnglishРусский