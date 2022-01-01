Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R2: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware x17 R2

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%
  • Dimensions: 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm (15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x17 R2.
Performance
97
Gaming
79
Display
49
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
81
Case
68
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12211
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18494

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

