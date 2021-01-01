Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 13 5310

Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm (11.68" x 8.27" x 0.55-0.63")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 13 5310.
Performance
63
Gaming
41
Display
35
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3725

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

