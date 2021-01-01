Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%
  • Dimensions: 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm (12.77" x 8.78" x 0.67-0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1).
Performance
61
Gaming
17
Display
24
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
85
NanoReview Score
43

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
sRGB color space 50%
Response time 16 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

