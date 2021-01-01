Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Launched: January 2020

Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.7%

Dimensions: 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm (12.77" x 8.78" x 0.67-0.74")

Display: 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080
CPU: Intel Core i3 1115G4, Intel Core i5 1135G7, or Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM: 4GB, 8GB, or 12GB
Storage: 128GB (SSD), 256GB (SSD), or 512GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 sRGB color space 50% Response time 16 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB