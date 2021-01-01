Dell Inspiron 14 5415
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
- Dimensions: 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm (12.65" x 8.38" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
66
Gaming
39
Display
30
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
85
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Case
|Weight
|1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
|Width
|321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4682
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes