Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
- Dimensions: 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm (12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches)
Review
Performance
55
Gaming
29
Display
38
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
51
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Case
|Weight
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9154
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes