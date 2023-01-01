Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm (12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1).
Performance
55
Gaming
29
Display
38
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9154
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 7430
2. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
5. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
6. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский