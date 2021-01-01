Dell Inspiron 15 3501 Launched: July 2020

July 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm (14.33" x 9.8" x 0.71-0.78")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 GPU: - RAM: - 8GB 12GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3501. Performance 62 Gaming 17 Display 31 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 41 Case 79 NanoReview Score 42

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) Thickness 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels 9.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 12 GB