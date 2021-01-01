Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%

~74.1% Dimensions: 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm (9.8" x 14.33" x 0.71-0.78")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U GPU: - RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3505. Performance 39 Gaming 20 Display 31 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 41 Case 79 NanoReview Score 38

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Width 249 mm (9.8 inches) Height 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) Thickness 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% Side bezels -48.2 mm Colors White Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.4 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 646 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1528 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 309 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 751

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 192 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 8 GB