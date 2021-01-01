Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Launched: October 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
- Dimensions: 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm (9.8" x 14.33" x 0.71-0.78")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
39
Gaming
20
Display
31
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
41
Case
79
NanoReview Score
38
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Case
|Weight
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1528
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes