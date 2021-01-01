Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3505: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 3505

Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm (9.8" x 14.33" x 0.71-0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3505.
Performance
39
Gaming
20
Display
31
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
41
Case
79
NanoReview Score
38

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels -48.2 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1528
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
751

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 192
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

