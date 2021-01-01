Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 3511

Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
  • Dimensions: 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm (14.11" x 9.27" x 0.69-0.74")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3511.
Performance
54
Gaming
20
Display
17
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
62
Case
84
NanoReview Score
40

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2287

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501
2. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3505
3. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5402
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
7. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs HP 250 G8
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs HP 17
10. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell G15 5510
11. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
12. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
13. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
14. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Dell Vostro 15 5515
15. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский