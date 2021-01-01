Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
- Dimensions: 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm (14.11" x 9.27" x 0.69-0.74")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Width
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|Height
|235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2287
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes