You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (89 vs 130.8 square inches)

49% sharper screen – 149 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.5% Side bezels 8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39.2 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +50% 330 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 305 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.