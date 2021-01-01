Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Launched: November 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
- Dimensions: 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.23" x 0.56-0.7")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|37.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes