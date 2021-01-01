Dell Inspiron 15 5502 Launched: November 2020

November 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.23" x 0.56-0.7")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - RAM: - 8GB 12GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 5502. Performance 62 Gaming 17 Display 34 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 92 NanoReview Score 48

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Width 356.1 mm (14.02 inches) Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) Thickness 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches) Area 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 sRGB color space 58% Adobe RGB profile 37.1% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging No USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 80.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB