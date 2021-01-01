Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 5515

Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.01" x 0.57-0.7")
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 5515.
Performance
66
Gaming
39
Display
27
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
92
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4750
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

