Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm (14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1).
Performance
62
Gaming
46
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7406
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
4. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
5. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский