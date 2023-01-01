Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
- Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm (14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|30 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|295 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7406
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes