Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm (14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches)
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1).
Performance
57
Gaming
29
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
81
Portability
79
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches
Area 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Blue
Material Aluminum
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.4%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1470
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6546
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9344
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

