Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Launched: January 2020

January 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%

~82.8% Dimensions: 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm (14.95" x 10.49" x 0.6-0.76")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 17 7706. Performance 74 Gaming 54 Display 47 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 69 Case 81

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Total slots 2