Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Launched: January 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
- Dimensions: 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm (14.95" x 10.49" x 0.6-0.76")
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
54
Display
47
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes