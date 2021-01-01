Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 17 7706

Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
  • Dimensions: 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm (14.95" x 10.49" x 0.6-0.76")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 17 7706.
Performance
74
Gaming
54
Display
47
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

