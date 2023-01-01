Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3540: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 3540

Dell Latitude 3540
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm (14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 3540.
Performance
34
Gaming
36
Display
15
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
71
Case
79
NanoReview Score
40
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 3540

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 5
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1206
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

