Dell Latitude 3540 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%

~78% Dimensions: 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm (14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches)

Display: 1366 x 768, 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch), 1920 x 1080 (Touch)
Battery: 42 Wh, 54 Wh
CPU: Intel Celeron 7305, Intel Core i3 1215U, Intel Core i3 1315U, Intel Core i5 1335U, Intel Core i5 1345U, Intel Core i7 1355U
RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 3540. Performance 34 Gaming 36 Display 15 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 71 Case 79 NanoReview Score 40

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 3540

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm

14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 7305 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 5 (1P + 4E) Threads 5 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1206 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes