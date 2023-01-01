Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5540 or Latitude 3540 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5540 vs Latitude 3540

53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5540
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3540
Dell Latitude 5540
Dell Latitude 3540
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5540 and Latitude 3540 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Review
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Value for money
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5540
vs
Latitude 3540

Case

Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches		 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5540 +82%
400 nits
Latitude 3540
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 5
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5540 +280%
1669
Latitude 3540
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5540 +395%
6319
Latitude 3540
1276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Latitude 5540
2.703 TFLOPS
Latitude 3540
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 3540:
    - Keyboard backlit is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

