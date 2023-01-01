Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5440: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5440

Dell Latitude 5440
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5440.
Performance
57
Gaming
44
Display
40
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Case
85
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5440

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6106
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5979
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

