Dell Latitude 5540 vs Latitude 5440 52 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5540 Dell Latitude 5440

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5540 400 nits Latitude 5440 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5540 +5% 1645 Latitude 5440 1574 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5540 +6% 6350 Latitude 5440 6015 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 5540 +2% 1685 Latitude 5440 1644 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5540 +4% 6346 Latitude 5440 6100 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Latitude 5540 2.703 TFLOPS Latitude 5440 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.