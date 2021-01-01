Dell Latitude 5520
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
- Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm (14.09" x 9.19" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|500:1
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 / 130 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2220 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes