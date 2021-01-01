Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5520: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5520

Dell Latitude 5520
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm (14.09" x 9.19" x 0.78")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

