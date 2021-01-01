Dell Latitude 5520 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm (14.09" x 9.19" x 0.78")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery: - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5520. Performance 57 Gaming 56 Display 17 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 58 Case 81 NanoReview Score 47

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5520

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2220 x 1080 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB