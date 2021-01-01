Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5521: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5521

Dell Latitude 5521
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm (14.09" x 9.17" x 0.89")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5521.
Performance
87
Gaming
53
Display
13
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
81
Case
71
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5521

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233 mm (9.17 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
Response time 25 ms

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6686
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1735
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9253

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Latitude 5520 or Dell Latitude 5521
2. Dell Latitude 5420 or Dell Latitude 5521

Comments

EnglishРусский