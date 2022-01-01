Dell Latitude 5530 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery: - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5530. Performance 54 Gaming 38 Display 15 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 81 NanoReview Score 45

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5530

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1448 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3806

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No