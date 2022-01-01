Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5530: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5530

Dell Latitude 5530
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5530.
Performance
54
Gaming
38
Display
15
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
45
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3806

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Dell Latitude 5530
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Dell Latitude 5530
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Dell Latitude 5530
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Dell Latitude 5530
5. Dell Latitude 5431 or Dell Latitude 5530
6. Dell Latitude 5330 or Dell Latitude 5530

Comments

EnglishРусский