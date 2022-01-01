Dell Latitude 5531 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5531

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1693 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10633 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1770 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15147

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No