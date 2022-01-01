Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5531: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5531

Dell Latitude 5531
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5531.
Performance
83
Gaming
53
Display
15
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
73
NanoReview Score
53
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5531

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10633
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1770
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15147

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Latitude 5531 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Latitude 5531 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Latitude 5531 vs Latitude 7530
4. Latitude 5531 vs Latitude 7430

Comments

EnglishРусский