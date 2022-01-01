Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7330: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 7330

Dell Latitude 7330
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm (12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7330.
Performance
54
Gaming
23
Display
41
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
48
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3832

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

