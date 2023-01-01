Dell Latitude 7440 vs Latitude 7330 56 out of 100 VS 50 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7440 Dell Latitude 7330

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 38 Wh 57 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95 vs 108 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Latitude 7440 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Latitude 7330 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm

12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1484:1 sRGB color space - 93.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.1% Response time 35 ms 39 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7440 400 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 288 grams 288 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7440 +10% 1653 Latitude 7330 1506 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7440 +21% 7258 Latitude 7330 6015 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7440 +6% 1675 Latitude 7330 1580 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7440 +14% 7199 Latitude 7330 6330 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Latitude 7440 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 7.2 cm 10.0 x 6.1 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7330: - There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.