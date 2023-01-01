Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7440 or Latitude 7330 – what's better?

56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7440
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7330
Dell Latitude 7440
Dell Latitude 7330
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7440
vs
Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm
12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1484:1
sRGB color space - 93.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.1%
Response time 35 ms 39 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7440
400 nits
Latitude 7330
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 288 grams 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7440 +10%
1653
Latitude 7330
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7440 +21%
7258
Latitude 7330
6015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7440 +14%
7199
Latitude 7330
6330
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Latitude 7440
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 7.2 cm 10.0 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7330:
    - There are different options for the case material, such as Carbon Fiber Reinforced which weighs 2.50 lb (1.13 kg), Magnesium Alloy which weighs 2.13 lb (0.967 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey which weighs 2.67 lb (1.21 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

