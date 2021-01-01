Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7520: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 7520

Dell Latitude 7520
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%
  • Dimensions: 357.7 x 229.7 x 17.5 mm (14.08" x 9.04" x 0.69")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7520.
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
37
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
87
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1
Adobe RGB profile 100%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Latitude 7520 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Latitude 7520 vs XPS 15 9500
3. Latitude 7520 vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Latitude 7520 vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Latitude 7520 vs Alienware m15 R4
6. Latitude 7520 vs G5 15 5500
7. Latitude 7520 vs G7 15 7500
8. Latitude 7520 vs Inspiron 15 5502
9. Latitude 7520 vs Inspiron 15 7506

Comments

EnglishРусский