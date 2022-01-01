Dell Latitude 7520 vs Latitude 5530 52 out of 100 VS 45 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7520 Dell Latitude 5530

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 229.7 x 17.5 mm

14.08 x 9.04 x 0.69 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 7520 +82% 400 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 7520 1320 Latitude 5530 +9% 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7520 +16% 4452 Latitude 5530 3845 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 7520 1353 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 7520 5029 Latitude 5530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Latitude 7520 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.