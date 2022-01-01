Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9430: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 9430

  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85%
  • Dimensions: 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm (12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 9430.
Performance
63
Gaming
23
Display
42
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9430

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85%
Side bezels 4.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5270

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

