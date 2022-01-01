Dell Latitude 9430 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85%

~85% Dimensions: 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm (12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 9430. Performance 63 Gaming 23 Display 42 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 99 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9430

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% Side bezels 4.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1514 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5270

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No