Dell Latitude 9440

Dell Latitude 9440
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.1%
  • Dimensions: 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm (12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 9440.
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
54
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Portability
89
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.5 mm
Colors Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7256
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7116
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

