Dell Latitude 9440
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.1%
- Dimensions: 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm (12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches)
Review
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
54
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Portability
89
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9440
Case
|Weight
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
|Area
|668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|220 / 287 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7256
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7116
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ACL711-VD
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes