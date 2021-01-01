Dell Precision 15 3560 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%

~80.8% Dimensions: 358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm (14.09" x 9.13" x 0.43-0.57")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery: - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 15 3560

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) Height 232 mm (9.13 inches) Thickness 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches) Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 700:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB