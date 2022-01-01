Dell Precision 3470 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%

~79.3% Dimensions: 321.35 x 212 x 20.95-24.6 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82-0.97 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 3470. Performance 65 Gaming 36 Display 40 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 82 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 3470

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 20.95-24.6 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82-0.97 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1630 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7860 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1547 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7360

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No