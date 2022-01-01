Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or Precision 3470 – what's better?

Precision 5470 or Precision 3470

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 72 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
Precision 3470

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95-24.6 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82-0.97 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5470 +25%
500 nits
Precision 3470
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5470 +29%
10175
Precision 3470
7916
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5470 +63%
12207
Precision 3470
7470

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3470
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
