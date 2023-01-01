Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5480: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 5480

Dell Precision 5480
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87%
  • Dimensions: 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm (12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 5480.
Performance
72
Gaming
58
Display
42
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
100
Portability
84
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5480

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1752
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13537
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

